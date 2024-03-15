Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Gets Reviewed (Video)

Exploring the latest in tech can be both exciting and daunting, especially with the vast array of smartphones hitting the market each year. If you’re curious about the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra and how it stacks up against its contemporaries, you’ve come to the right place. The Tech Spurt video review dives deep into the nuances of using this device as a daily driver, from its design aesthetics to its battery performance. Let’s unpack what makes the Zenfone 11 Ultra stand out, and perhaps, where it could improve.

Design and Durability: A Closer Look

First off, the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s design is a double-edged sword. Its expansive 6.78-inch display caters to those who prefer larger screens, though it might not win over fans of more compact devices. Crafted with a recycled aluminum frame and a matte glass finish, available in a variety of colors, it marries sustainability with style. Moreover, the device promises durability with its IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring it can withstand the elements.

Software: Clean and Customizable

Running on Android 14, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is committed to keeping your device secure with four years of security updates, albeit with a cap of two OS updates. It offers a vanilla Android experience peppered with Asus’s own optimizations for those who like a bit of personalization in their tech. Features like a customizable control center and unique Asus additions such as double-tap gestures enhance the user experience without overwhelming it.

Performance: Built for Gamers and Power Users

Under the hood, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is a beast. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM, it delivers top-tier performance, especially in gaming. The device’s high refresh rates and a hefty 5,500mAh battery mean you can play and stream to your heart’s content, all day long. Plus, with 65W fast charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities, keeping powered up is quick and convenient, though some charging pads might struggle with the phone’s size.

Camera: Versatile but with Room for Improvement

The triple-lens camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with gimbal stabilization, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, promises versatility in shooting. While general camera performance impresses with AI-enhanced HDR and color output, it’s the low-light and extreme zoom capabilities that don’t quite live up to the “Ultra” branding, especially when compared with other flagships.

Summary

The Zenfone 11 Ultra doesn’t stop at just the basics. Its AMOLED display is a visual treat with HDR10 support, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 ensures screen durability. The software suite, enriched with AI for tasks like transcription and noise cancellation, attempts to provide a holistic experience. However, early adopters might face software bugs and connectivity hiccups, typical of pre-launch software iterations.

As you explore the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra, you’ll find a device that tries to balance premium features with practicality. Its focus on gaming performance, battery life, and a clean software interface make it a strong contender. However, the camera’s limitations and the occasional software bug might give pause to those seeking perfection in every aspect. With no compact sibling in the Zenfone 11 lineup, the Ultra stands alone, ambitious and almost there. For those in search of a powerful, large-screen device that promises a blend of durability and performance, the Zenfone 11 Ultra deserves a closer look.

