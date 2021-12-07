ASUS ProArt Studiobook and ProArt Studiobook Pro Series laptops for creatives

ASUS has this week introduced its new ProArt Studiobook and ProArt Studiobook Pro laptops in the form of the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H5600), ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7600), ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W5600), and ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W7600). Offering powerful 16 inch laptops designed for creators offering power from enterprise-grade Intel Xeon (W7600) or the top-of-the-range Intel Core i7 (H7600) processors, supported by dua PCIe SSDs, up to 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, and high-speed connectivity from USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and a handy SD Express 7.0 card reader. The new ASUS ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED and Studiobook 16 OLED laptops are the world’s first to be equipped with 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 displays.

Pricing and availability for the ASUS Studiobook laptops

– ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7600) will be available at MSRP $1999.99

– ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H5600) will be available starting at MSRP $1599.99

– ASUS ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W7600) will be available at MSRP $4999.99

– ASUS ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W5600) will soon be available Q1 2022.

“Turn your creative vision into reality with the ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED studio laptop: it pushes every boundary to give you the effortless creative experience you’ve always wanted, but never thought possible. With a certified color-accurate 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display, up to a breathtakingly powerful Intel Xeon processor, pro-grade NVIDIA RTX™ A5000 graphics, huge amounts of memory, advanced ultrafast storage, superb I/O connectivity, and ultra-precise fingertip control over your creative apps with the groundbreaking new ASUS Dial, ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED is simply the best creator laptop we’ve ever made.”

“ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED was designed with one goal in mind: to give you all the raw performance you need to handle even the toughest, most resource-hungry projects. It’s equipped with up to a mighty Intel Xeon processor, professional-grade NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphics, one of the world’s fastest SSDs, and has a flexible memory configuration with up to a massive 64 GB of high-speed RAM. It’s the ultimate professional laptop, built for the ultimate professional.”

“ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED is powered by up to a 3rd generation Intel Xeon W-11955M workstation processor that makes light work of super-complex, heavily multithreaded photorealistic rendering, visualization, simulation or analysis applications. This 8-core processor gives you a mobile workstation with professional performance, easily outperforming mainstream models to make your creative workflow effortless. For the ultimate performance, you can enable Performance mode, which automatically increases the CPU power limit value from 45 to 75 W sustained, or 95 W temporarily, and adjusts the fan speed setting to keep the processor cool enough for maximum performance”

Source : ASUS

