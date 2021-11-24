Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro land in the USA

The Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro smartphones were made official earlier this month and now the handsets are launching in the USA.

The ROG Phone 5S will retail for $1,099 and the ROG Phone 5S Pro will retail for $1,299, they are now available to buy. The two devices come with many of the same specifications, although the Pro model does have up to a massive 18GB of RAM.

As a reminder the two smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor, they come with some different RAM and storage options.

The Asus ROG Phone 5s comes with a choice of 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, or 18GB of RAM and 128G, 256GB, 512GB of storage.

The ROG Phone 5s Pro comes with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage, both handsets come with a 6000 mAh battery and Android 11 with ROG UI.

Both devices feature a 24-megapixel front-facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the devices there is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The new ROG Phone 5S and ROG Phone 5S Pro smartphones are now available to buy in the US from Mobile Advance and also from Amazon.

Source The Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals