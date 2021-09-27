ASUS Republic of Gamers Moonlight White gaming gear unveiled

The team over at ASUS Republic of Gamers have unveiled its new range of Moonlight White gaming peripherals in the form of the new ROG Strix Scope NX TKL 80%, tenkeyless mechanical RGB gaming keyboard, ROG Strix Impact II ambidextrous gaming mouse, ROG Strix Go Core gaming headset and ROG Cetra II Core in-ear gaming headphones. All of which are now available to purchase throughout the United States :

ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White gaming keyboard for $119.99.

ROG Strix Impact II Moonlight White gaming mouse at Amazon for $49.99

ROG Strix Go Core Moonlight White gaming headset at Amazon for $79.99

ROG Cetra II Core Moonlight White gaming in-ear headphones for $59.99

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White

The ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White is a compact, tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard with Xccurate Design – an extra-wide Control (Ctrl) key that’s easier to feel and find in a frenzied FPS session. With a choice of ROG NX switches for optimal feel and reliability, an all-aluminium top plate for strength and style, and customizable Aura RGB lighting, Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White empowers gamers to play like pros and rise above the competition.

ROG Strix Impact II Moonlight White

ROG collaborated with professional gamers when designing Strix Impact II Moonlight White, resulting in a gaming mouse that is optimized for performance and comfort, in a mere 79 g (approx. ~2.8 oz) frame. The 6200 dpi sensor tracks at up to 220 inches per second (ips) and has a 1000 Hz polling rate, ensuring high precision, fast response and accurate control – all without a hint of lag. Impact II Moonlight White even includes five programmable buttons, allowing control to be tailored for different games or play styles.

ROG Strix Go Core Moonlight White

The ROG Strix Go Core Moonlight White is a 3.5 mm gaming headset that supports all of the most popular gaming platforms, including PC, Mac, mobile phones, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. Equipped with exclusive 40 mm ASUS Essence drivers with airtight chambers, Strix Go Core Moonlight White delivers incredibly rich, pure sound with optimized deep bass for immersive audio experiences. With an ergonomic, lightweight design for superb comfort and a swivel-fold mechanism for quick and easy portability, Strix Go Core Moonlight White offers the perfect balance of features to allow gamers to play without fatigue, wherever they go.

Source : ROG : TPU

