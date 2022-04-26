ASUS ProArt Display PA147CDV portable monitor

During its Create the Uncreated online launch event ASUS has introduced a range of new hardware including a new portable monitor in the form of the ProArt Display PA147CDV first announced back in September 2021. The 14 inch touchscreen display offers users an ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio in a small form factor and will be available throughout the United States sometime during Q2 2022. Unfortunately no information on pricing has been confirmed as yet but a few specs have.

The PA147CDV portable monitor has a 14-inch 1920 x 550 IPS touchscreen and is equipped with one HDMI port and two USB-C ports and supports Microsoft’s Pen Protocol 2.0 and features an integrated dial provide similar functionality to Microsoft’s Surface Dial accessory.

ASUS portable monitor

“The ASUS ProArt Display portable monitor is a portable control interface that opens up a wide range of tools for creators. Connect it to your laptop or desktop PC, and it’ll augment your efficiency and creative possibilities with its secondary touchscreen, stylus support, the intuitive ASUS Dial, and the powerful and customizable Control Panel app. It covers 100% of the Rec. 709 and sRGB color gamuts, and it’s factory calibrated and Calman Verified to achieve a △E of less than two. Right out of the box, it’ll deliver the color accuracy you need to show your project as you envision it.”

“The upgraded ASUS dial sits on the left-hand side of the display’s base. This highly customizable tool gives you convenient access to many functions in commonly used creative apps like Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom Classic. With a quick spin of the ASUS Dial, you can change the hue of your palette, select a different tool, increase brush size, or many other functions, all without digging around in toolbars or menus.”

Timestamps for the ASUS presentation embedded above :

00:00 Countdown

16:17 Opening

17:55 Partner – NVIDIA

20:10 Creator Spirit Intro

21:40 ArtCenter Partnership

24:22 ProArt Lineup

25:11 ProArt Station PD5

28:08 ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI

30:38 ProArt Display OLED PA32DC

33:35 ProArt Projector A1

36:46 ASUS Dial

39:52 ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED / Pro 16 OLED

45:42 ProArt Mouse MD300 & ProArt MousePad

48:51 ProArt Display PA147CDV portable monitor

54:21 Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED

1:00:17 Adobe Creative Cloud

1:01:11 ASUS OLED Lineup

1:03:45 Zenbook 14X OLED & Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

1:07:30 ExpertBook B5 OLED & ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED

1:10:10 ZenScreen OLED MQ13AH

Source : ASUS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals