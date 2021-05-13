ASUS ProArt Display PA148CTV portable monitor $399

ASUS has launched a new portable monitor throughout the United States this week, in the form of the ASUS ProArt Display PA148CTV priced at $399. The portable 14‑inch FHD monitor is equipped with a IPS anti‑glare panel and capacitive 10‑point multitouch support, offering 100% sRGB and 100% Rec.

“The ASUS ProArt Display PA148CTV is also factory pre‑calibrated with a Delta E < 2 colour difference for exceptional colour accuracy. The ASUS Dial and Virtual Control Panel are designed to work with compatible Adobe software[1], providing users with controls and shortcuts to streamline their workflow. Users can download the beta version of ASUS Dial and Virtual Control Panel from the ASUS website. In addition, ProArt Display PA148CTV has a user‑friendly design and includes one micro HDMI and two USB‑C ports, an adjustable metal kickstand, and a tripod socket.”

Lifelike colors – Colour professionals rely on colour-accurate displays to ensure their creations are rendered as intended. The Calman Verified ProArt PA148CTV is pre-calibrated at the factory for a Delta E < 2 colour value and features 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 colour spaces for exceptional colour reproduction. Every ProArt display undergoes meticulous testing to ensure smooth colour gradation and the very best visuals.

10‑point multitouch panel – The touchscreen used in ProArt PA148CTV is able to recognize up to 10 points of contact simultaneously, allowing for a highly accurate and ultra‑responsive touch experience. It provides content creators with a convenient and effective way of working, especially when out of the office or studio.

Convenient design – Two USB‑C ports deliver audio, video, and power input over a single cable; there’s also a micro HDMI port to connect to various input sources.

ProArt PA148CTV has a tripod socket that allows users to mount it on a tripod, as well as an adjustable kickstand that props it up to provide comfortable viewing angles and working positions while working on the go. The bundled stylish leather sleeve protects it during transport.

Edit with precision – ProArt PA148CTV features ASUS‑exclusive ProArt Preset and ProArt Palette software. ProArt Preset provides multiple modes for quick colour gamut adjustment, making it easy to grade colours and edit photos and videos.

Source : ASUS

