ASUS 14″ ExpertBook B5 laptops updated

ASUS has this week announced new updates to its 14″ ExpertBook B5 laptops revealing that the systems can now support up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel vPro support and Intel Iris Xe graphics. As well as being equipped with the latest high-performance and enterprise-grade security technologies, including , optional TPM 2.0, both face and fingerprint login, a physical webcam shield, AI noise cancelation for crystal-clear conferencing.

Both the top and bottom covers of the laptop are precision cut from aluminum allowing the laptop to weigh just 1.27 kg and measures just 1.79 cm in thickness. The rechargeable battery is capable of providing up to 12 hours of use on a single charge and the laptop can be equipped with dual 2 TB SSD drives if needed. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

ASUS ExpertBook B5 laptops

“ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip are primed to perform, with the latest up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with vPro support and Iris Xe graphics, 40 GB RAM and WiFi 6E—ensuring quick and responsive computing, superb graphical performance and ultrafast wireless networking. They also feature two SSDs to provide up to 2 TB capacity and extreme-speed data reads and writes. These drives also support RAID levels 0 and 1 technology for faster operation or improved data reliability.”

“Life on the road is tough, so the new ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip models are designed to meet and surpass exacting industry thresholds—including the ultra-demanding MIL-STD 810H US military standard. This means they’re built to survive every extreme, from freezing temperatures to the searing heat of deserts, and high-speed shocks as well as everyday bumps. They also undergo stringent in-house testing, including panel-pressure, shock and drop tests for an assurance of serious durability. Even the keyboard is resilient, engineered to resist everyday spills and splashes.”

Source : ASUS





