Tensegrity iPhone stand seemingly floats in mid-air

The design team at Kontax Engineering Ltd have returned to Kickstarter this month to launch their new very unique Tensegrity iPhone stand. The tension design makes the stand look as though it is floating in air and is constructed from CNC cut anodized aluminum. Look closely and you will see thin wires that pull in different directions finding the tension to hold the iPhone stand in place.

Providing a very unique engineered iPhone stand for your desk although wirelessly charging your iPhone while in the stand might be an issue. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $65 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Tensegrity is short for “tensional integrity”. With a normal table the legs and top bear weight under compression. A tensegrity table works differently, with the parts in the structure being held in compression and tension. Rather than thick legs, strong thin wires are used to hold harms and plates in structural and tensional integrity, completely independent of gravity. This results in a structure that is stable and strong while also being lightweight and flexible. The thin wires make it visually striking, with the top section almost appearing to float in mid-air.”

Tensegrity iPhone stand

“Our workshop can produce 400 Phone tensegrity tables a month with relative ease along side our existing work. If we dedicate the workshop just to producing these and had perfect staff attendance the number is likely to be around 1200 a month. We believe the first orders will be shipping at the end of May. We will update the delivery dates as the Kickstarter project unfolds and we know he how many we need to make.”

If the Tensegrity crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Tensegrity iPhone stand project scrutinize the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the iPhone stand, jump over to the official Tensegrity crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Features of the Tensegrity iPhone stand :

Convenient hands-free use: Avoid arm fatigue caused by holding your phone for long periods of time.

Additional screen: Allows you to use your phone as an additional screen in your office environment.

Convenient viewing angle: Your phone is held at a convenient viewing angle which can reduce neck and eye strain. Perfect for video calling, checking emails, checking notifications etc.

Convenient charging: You can charge your phone while it is on the stand.

Unique design: The Tensegrity Phone Stand is totally unique and has as a stylish and modern crisp look.

Honeycomb design

Non-slip rubber feet

Anodised aluminium construction

Supports almost all modern phones

Supplied as a quick and simple self-assembly kit

Fully adjustable cable tension for perfect balance

