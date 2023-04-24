ASUS AS6 Ryzen 9 6900HX mini PC

ASUS and GEEKOM have joined forces to create a new compact computer system in the form of the AS6 mini PC compatible with ASUS Enhanced Software-MyASUS. MyASUS supports the Smart Fan, which includes Performance and Quiet modes for maximum fan speed during heavy loads or switching to a quieter mode for silent operation. Its self-cleaning fan enables long-lasting, powerful performance and quiet operation while maintaining optimal CPU temperatures.

The AS6 mini PC is equipped with dual PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSDs capable of excepting up to 2TB of storage together with dual-channel DDR5 memory to handle the most demanding tasks. Connectivity is provided by support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and the Compaq Computer also features USB4 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and five USB ports.

AS6 mini PC

“GEEKOM and ASUS always strive to bring users the most optimal mini PC experience, and the AS 6 is proof of that commitment. The AS 6, powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, delivers unprecedented levels of performance to effortlessly handle any task-from playing the latest games to intensive office work. It is truly eye-opening to discover that the AMD Radeon Graphics 680M in the AS 6 boasts a staggering performance improvement of nearly 90% compared to Intel Iris Xe Graphics in the NUC 13 Pro. And the new Radeon graphics technology combined with ultrafast DDR5 memory offers up to 2x faster game performance than the last gen.”

“Designed with performance and value in mind, the AS 6 offers exceptional performance at an affordable price, powering the elite experience for gaming, office work, and more scenarios. With 30% better overall performance than the Arena Canyon at a lower price, the AS 6 is a great alternative. The AS 6 Mini PC, boasting a powerful AMD processor, impressive features, and a competitive price, is perfect for gamers, content creators, and professionals alike. It fulfills GEEKOM’s and ASUS’s promise of delivering high-quality products with superior user experiences.”

Source : GEEKOM





