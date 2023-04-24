ASUSTOR has this week introduced its new range of high-performance network attached storage systems in the form of the Flashstor 6 and Flashstor 12 Pro SSD NAS which are now available to purchase priced at $449 and $799 respectively. Both Flashstor models are equipped with Intel’s newest generation of 10 nm Quad-Core Intel Celeron N5105 that boosts up to 2.9 GHz. With 4 GB of energy-efficient DDR4 -2933 RAM that provides 40% more efficiency and dual USB 3.2 connections.

Features of the SSD NAS include a Quad-Core Intel Celeron N5105 2.0 GHz – 2.9 GHz turbo, supported by 4 GB DDR4-2933 – 16 GB maximum, together with 6x M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs – Uses PCIe 3.0 (Flashstor 6), 12x M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs – Uses PCIe 3.0 (Flashstor 12 Pro). Other features and connections include 2x 2.5-Gigabit – 100/1000/2500, 1x 10-Gigabit Ethernet – 100/1000/2500/5000/10000, Flashstor 6 maximum speed with SMB Multichannel on RAID 5 – 590 MB/s / 590 MB/s, Flashstor 12 Pro maximum speed on RAID 5 1181 MB/s / 1027 MB/s, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 at 10 Gbps of performance, 2x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.0 port compatible with 4K 60 Hz resolutions and 1x S/PDIF.

Flashstor 12 Pro SSD NAS

“The advantages of the Flashstor include, but are not limited to, are its low weight to be used as portable storage while efficiently cooled and quiet. The Flashstor series is specifically designed M.2 SSDs and the chassis makes it easy to add or remove SSDs by removing the chassis screws. The design of the Flashstor not only makes it look great in any environment, but also contains efficient hardware that ensures it can chew through virtually any storage or editing workload thrown at it while keeping hardware and SSDs cool.

For extra cooling, the Flashstor comes with heatsinks to help more powerful SSDs to receive the cooling they need for optimal performance while remaining quiet at as low as 18.7 decibels. This ensures that content creation and consumption is enjoyed without interference.”

“The Flashstor series is equipped with ADM 4.2. ADM 4.2 brings in numerous security fixes to keep data more protected than ever while also incorporating security features that include, but is not limited to the improved Dr. ASUSTOR. Dr. ASUSTOR helps effectively reduce information security risks and the possibility of being attacked by malicious software by guiding users in the right direction to keep data secure.

Not only does ADM 4.2 bring numerous security fixes, but a number of quality-of-life updates and feature updates as well. Take advantage of ADM 4.2’s new two-way share links that allow uploading and downloading from Share Links, automatic MyArchive mounting and dismounting when backing up, certificate updates, DNS Challenge support and a WireGuard VPN client.

ADM continues its tradition of providing more than two hundred apps that cover everything from home entertainment to office applications for a stable and custom storage environment that is efficient and holistic.”

Source : ASUSTOR





