Aston Martin V12 Vantage gets official

Aston Martin has unveiled their new Aston Martin V12 Vantage and the car is powered by a 5.2 litre V12 twin-turbo.

The new Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes with 700PS and 753 Nm of torque, the car has a 0 to 60 time of just 3.4 seconds. Production will be limited to just 333 units worldwide.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Moers, said of the V12 Vantage: “Every great sportscar brand has a hero car. For Aston Martin in more recent years that car has been the V12 Vantage. Right from the moment the first V12 Vantage RS Concept was shown back in 2007 our customers and fans around the world fell in love with the idea of fitting our biggest engine into our smallest and most sporting model. The recipe has been refined over the years with great success, but the essence has remained the same. Now it is time to bring this bloodline to a close, fittingly with the most spectacular example yet – the fastest, most powerful and most dynamically capable V12 Vantage ever. A celebration of its forebears and an embodiment of Aston Martin’s intensifying focus on driving dynamics, it ensures the V12 Vantage goes out on the highest of highs”.

The engine is the heart of every Aston Martin, but never more so than in this, the fastest and most powerful Vantage ever built. Developing 700PS at 6500 rpm and 753Nm of torque from just 1800rpm to 6000rpm, the quad-cam 60-deg 5.2-litre V12 offers an intoxicating combination of magnificent low and mid-range muscularity with searing top-end power. With a top speed of 200mph, V12 Vantage reaches to 0-60 in just 3.4 seconds. Thanks to the propulsive efforts of this magnificent powerplant – and extensive use of weight-saving materials throughout the car – the V12 Vantage has a power-to-weight ratio of 390PS-per-ton; an increase of more than 20% compared to the V8 powered Vantage.

