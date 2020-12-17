Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition unveiled

Aston Martin is launching an exclusive edition of their DBX, the Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition and just 18 of these unique SUVs will be built.

The Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition is being made by the companies bespoke Q by Aston Martin division and it will come with a range of upgrades over the standard car.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer said: “Aston Martin DBX has provided the perfect canvas for the highest level of Q by Aston Martin customisation. The Aston Martin and Bowmore brands share the same vision of creating timeless beauty and a lasting legacy, loyal to their heritage but also embracing new methods and this is reflected in the DBX Bowmore edition. Strips from the copper whiskey stills are inlayed into the side strakes and Bowmore Tweed accents the interior, Q by Aston Martin has once again created a beautiful, limited edition Aston Martin.”

The Bowmore DBX is enrobed in a striking paint colour, named Bowmore Blue, an existing archive colour which has been brought back exclusively by Q by Aston Martin for this car. Customers will have the option to choose an alternative exterior paint colour should they so wish. Xenon Grey paint, which displays a blue metallic fleck throughout, will be offered as an additional exterior option. Bowmore-branded copper inlays using copper from the original whisky still have been used to accent the side strakes of the DBX, as a nod to the traditions maintained by the company.

