Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate fully unveiled (Video)

The new Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate was announced earlier this month and now Aston Martin has finally fully revealed the car.

Now we have full details on the car along with a video and lots of photos, the DBS 770 Ultimate comes with 770 PS and 900 NM of torque.

There will be just 499 units of the car sold globally and Aston Martin has already closed their order books on the car.

As its name suggests, the DBS 770 Ultimate is an emphatic last word. The most powerful production Aston Martin ever, and the fastest and most powerful DBS to date, extensive design and engineering enhancements ensure the DBS 770 Ultimate is an unforgettable and highly-collectible celebration of Aston Martin’s flagship Super GT. Available in both Coupe and Volante form, DBS770 Ultimate will be built in strictly limited numbers – 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes – with all examples sold ahead of release.

DBS 770 Ultimate features a ferocious iteration of Aston Martin’s quad-cam 60-deg 5.2-litre V12 engine. Now developing 770PS at 6500rpm and a colossal 900Nm of torque from just 1800rpm to 5000rpm, propelling DBS 770 Ultimate to a top speed of 211mph, this magnificent engine benefits from modified air and ignition pathways together with a 7% increase in maximum turbo boost pressure. Precise tuning of power and torque curves gives the driver a sense of boundless performance, with an intoxicating blend of exceptional response, outstanding in-gear acceleration and the authentic V12 soundtrack.

You can find out more details about the new Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate over at Aston Martin at the link below.

Source Aston Martin





