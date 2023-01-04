Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate unveiled

Aston Martin has unveiled a new version of their DBS, the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate, and there will be just 499 units of the car made.

This will be the final edition of the Aston Martin DBS and the car will come with 770 PS, which is 759.46 horsepower.

The full details about the car have not been revealed as yet, although Aston Martin has released a teaser video of the car which you can see below.

The ultimate finale to a bloodline. DBS 770 Ultimate is a final edition flagship to surpass them all. Ferocious performance 770PS. Re-engineered, sharper dynamic focus coupled with exquisite design. Only 499 examples. Uncaged early 2023. Hold on tight.

You can find out more details about the new Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate supercar over at Aston Martin at the link below. We are looking forward to seeing some photos of the full car, as soon as we get some more photos we will post them on the site.

As yet there are no details on how much this unique Aston Martin DBS will retail for, the DBS Superleggera costs £247,000 and it launched in 2019. We suspect this new model will cost even more, as soon as we get some information on pricing, we will let you know.

Source Aston Martin, Autocar





