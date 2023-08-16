Aston Martin DB12 Volante unveiled (Video)

Aston Martin has added a new model to its DB12 range with the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 Volante and the car comes with some impressive performance it is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 twin turbo engine.

The car comes with an impressive top speed of 202 miles per hour and it features a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.6 seconds, have a look at the car in action in the video below.

A class-defining car of unmatched elegance and sporting character, DB12 Volante is the latest addition to Aston Martin’s illustrious tradition of high-performance convertibles. Timeless qualities of style and craftsmanship have been revitalised by advanced technologies and state-of-the-art engineering, while the driving experience has been honed to its keenest possible edge.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Amedeo Felisa, said: “For many of our customers, roof down driving is the greatest pleasure. Aston Martin Volantes have captured that emotion and expressed it in unique style for more than six decades. With the new DB12 Volante we have changed the rules, creating a car that intensifies those feelings by preserving all the purity and exceptional sporting capabilities of the DB12 Coupe. A rare and true sporting convertible in every respect, this is a car to challenge preconceptions and find a new generation of Volante customer”.

Developed in parallel with its Coupe stablemate, DB12 Volante boasts the same game-changing design, engineering and technology advances made by this latest evolution of Aston Martin’s most distinguished nameplate. With class-leading power and performance and purebred sports car dynamics, it is a transformative evolution. One that unashamedly positions the DB12 Volante as a true driver’s car first and foremost.

The first deliveries of the car will start in Q4 of 2023, you can find out more information about the new Aston Martin DB12 Volante over at the Aston Martin website at the link below.

Source Aston Martin



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals