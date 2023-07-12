Aston Martin Valour unvieled (Video)

Aston Martin is celebrating its 110th anniversary with the new Aston Martin Valour and the car comes with a 5.2 litre Twin Turbo V12 that produces 705 horsepower.

There will be just 1110 units of the new Aston Martin Valour made and the car is expected to cost more than £1 million, although the exact pricing has not been revealed.

With production limited to just 110 cars globally, Valour’s rarity ensures it will be amongst the most collectable of all Aston Martins. A mouth-watering end-of-an-era specification – which mates the epic 715PS/753Nm twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 to a bespoke six-speed manual transmission for the very first time – guarantees a truly absorbing experience and secures Valour’s place in the pantheon of all-time great driver’s cars.

Benefitting from a unique powertrain calibration, Valour’s immense power and torque outputs are unrestrained, offering the driver full performance and utmost control in every gear. A mechanical limited-slip differential enhances the sense of direct analogue connection between car and driver, with the added support and reassurance of electronic traction and stability control systems. Valour’s Driving Modes – Sport, Sport+ and Track – have also been tuned to offer meticulously judged throttle response, torque management and sound character.

Underlining its dynamic credentials Valour has received a bespoke suspension, with adaptive dampers, springs and anti-roll bars all honed specifically to the car. Wheel alignment geometry has dedicated camber, castor and toe settings. These characteristics ensure Valour possesses distinct and clearly defined ride and handling qualities. A road car first and foremost, this means successfully striking a sporting balance of taut, precise vertical body control and resolute resistance to roll, while offering the compliance to shine on great driving roads.

Source Aston Martin



