Aston Martin DB12 shown off on video

The new Aston Martin DB12 was made official earlier this week and now we get to find out more details about the car in a new video from Mr JWW, we get to have a look at the card design and find out more details about the car.

The car comes with a 4.0 litre V8 Twin-Turbo that produces 680 PS (671 horsepower) and 7800 Nm of torque and it has a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.5 seconds.

The DB12 takes a new direction. One which makes it the most complete and accomplished DB model in Aston Martin’s history. Blessed with exceptional performance and handling to satisfy and reward the most demanding drivers, its meticulously honed chassis is perfectly matched to a class-leading 680PS/800NM V8 Twin-Turbo powertrain. The result is an energised Aston Martin that shines with authenticity, capability and passion to deliver a driving experience that’s second to none.

Engineered to maximise performance and intensify emotion, the DB12 is the product of a holistic approach. One that starts with meaningful increases in structural stiffness and ends with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres made to Aston Martin’s precise specification. Supported by an all-new suspension system featuring the latest adaptive dampers, control and connection are further amplified by an exceptionally precise and direct Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) system and an Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff) that enhances agility and brings the DB12 alive on the most dynamic of roads.

Supported by an industry leading Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system, which employs six-axis inertia measurement to predict available grip, the DB12 also gives the driver a choice of five pre-set driving modes allowing the freedom to incrementally explore the limits of grip and traction with complete confidence and safety. Put simply, no series production Aston Martin has dedicated itself so completely to setting new dynamic benchmarks.

You can find out more details about the Aston Martin DB12 over at Aston Martin at the link below, the car looks amazing from the video, but there are no details on the exact pricing, although it is expected to be around £200,000.

Source Mr JWW, Aston Martin



