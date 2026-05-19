Why the Aston Martin DB12 S is a Leap Forward

The Aston Martin DB12 S, starting at £205,000, represents a harmonious blend of luxury, performance, and meticulous engineering. Building upon the foundation of the standard DB12, this model introduces a series of carefully considered upgrades that elevate its driving dynamics, performance, and design. Aston Martin has chosen to refine rather than transform, resulting in a grand tourer that offers both exhilarating performance and sophisticated comfort. Every aspect of the DB12 S reflects the brand’s dedication to precision and craftsmanship, making it a standout in its class. The video below from Autotrader gives us a look at the new Aston Martin DB12 S in action.

Performance Upgrades: Power and Precision in Harmony

At the heart of the DB12 S lies a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine, now tuned to deliver an impressive 700 PS, an increase of 20 PS over the standard DB12. While the power boost may appear modest on paper, it translates into a tangible improvement in real-world performance. The DB12 S accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds, aided by optimized launch control and gear shifts that are 50% quicker. These enhancements ensure seamless power delivery, whether you’re accelerating on a straight stretch or exiting a tight corner.

To complement the increased power, Aston Martin has recalibrated the suspension system for enhanced handling. Key upgrades include a stiffer rear anti-roll bar and more aggressive rear camber, which improve cornering stability and agility. Additionally, weight reduction plays a crucial role, with nearly 40 kg saved through the use of lighter carbon ceramic brakes and an optional titanium exhaust system. These refinements collectively make the DB12 S more responsive and dynamic while preserving its grand touring character.

Driving Dynamics: Engaging and Composed

The DB12 S delivers a driving experience that strikes an ideal balance between engagement and refinement. Steering precision has been significantly improved by reducing hysteresis, offering immediate and natural feedback. The updated throttle mapping ensures precise torque control, allowing you to modulate power effortlessly, whether navigating winding roads or cruising on the motorway.

A next-generation corner braking control system further enhances handling, providing stability and confidence during aggressive maneuvers. Despite its size, the DB12 S feels agile and responsive, with minimal body roll that inspires trust. These enhancements make it a car that rewards spirited driving while remaining composed and predictable, even at high speeds. The result is a vehicle that feels equally at home on a challenging mountain pass or during a relaxed highway cruise.

Design: A Fusion of Aggression and Elegance

The DB12 S seamlessly blends aerodynamic efficiency with striking aesthetics. Key design updates include a prominent front splitter, functional bonnet vents and a rear spoiler, all of which enhance performance while giving the car a commanding presence. Gloss black and carbon fiber accents, along with handmade glass enamel S badges, underscore the car’s exclusivity and attention to detail.

New 21-inch Evo wheels and twin-stacked exhaust pipes further enhance its distinctive look. For those seeking an even bolder statement, the optional titanium exhaust system not only reduces weight but also delivers a sharper, more resonant exhaust note, amplifying the car’s auditory appeal. The DB12 S is a visual and auditory masterpiece, designed to turn heads while delivering exceptional performance.

Interior: Tailored Luxury and Comfort

Step inside the DB12 S and you’ll find a cabin that exudes luxury and craftsmanship, designed to cater to your preferences. Three trim levels are available, ranging from standard leather and Alcantara to semi-aniline leather or full leather upholstery. Heated leather or Alcantara sport steering wheels add a touch of sophistication and sportiness, making sure that every interaction with the car feels special.

Seating options include 16-way adjustable sport seats or carbon fiber performance seats, both adorned with Aston Martin’s iconic wings on the headrests. These seats provide excellent support during spirited drives while maintaining the comfort expected of a grand tourer. The interior’s meticulous attention to detail, from the stitching to the choice of materials, ensures that every journey is a luxurious experience, whether it’s a quick drive or a long-distance adventure.

Grand Touring Comfort: The Perfect Balance

Despite its performance-oriented upgrades, the DB12 S remains a true grand tourer, offering a level of comfort that rivals its performance capabilities. Recalibrated Bilstein DTX dampers adapt seamlessly to road imperfections, delivering a smooth and composed ride. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country journey, the suspension system strikes an ideal balance between comfort and control. This duality ensures that the DB12 S is as enjoyable on long trips as it is during spirited drives, making it a versatile companion for any occasion.

Precision in Every Detail

The Aston Martin DB12 S is a testament to the power of thoughtful refinement. By enhancing performance, driving dynamics and design without losing sight of its grand touring essence, Aston Martin has created a car that feels both thrilling and luxurious. Every detail, from the recalibrated suspension to the handcrafted interior, reflects the brand’s commitment to precision engineering and attention to detail. The DB12 S is not merely a car; it is an experience, one that offers a well-rounded and engaging drive, exceeding expectations at every turn.

Source: Aston Martin, Autotrader



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