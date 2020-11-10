Assassin’s Creed Valhalla officially launches

Today the highly anticipated next game in the Assassin’s Creed series launches on PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and at launch on PlayStation 5, providing gamers the chance to battle foes as a Viking warrior in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Become Eivor, a Viking raider raised to be a fearless warrior, and lead your clan from icy desolation in Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Find your settlement and conquer this hostile land by any means to earn a place in Valhalla.

For a full in-depth review of what you can expect from the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game jump over to the Eurogamer website where Tom Phillips takes you through the “lavishly designed” game And its mechanics. “A Viking-set Assassin’s Creed is a perfect setting for a series which has always been obsessed by the ideas of order versus resistance, of Assassins versus Templars (or again here, in this third chapter set in ancient times, the Hidden Ones versus the Order of the Ancients). It’s also a perfect setup for whatever kind of Assassin’s Creed game you’re looking for – one which involves some wonky sci-fi shenanigans and fun mythological elements or simply a 60-hour Viking tale about knocking English heads together.”

Source : Eurogamer : ACV

