Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay and storyline trailers

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you step into the shoes of Basim, an erstwhile street thief plagued by disturbing visions. Basim’s story is as riveting as they come, as he flees his home in Baghdad post a deadly vengeance act. His journey leads him to an ancient fraternity known as The Hidden Ones. It’s through his time with them that Basim begins to master his inherent skills and uncovers his true potential.

Parkour and stealth gameplay

The developers at Ubisoft have gone the extra mile to ensure an enthralling experience for all gamers with newly refined parkour mechanics, allowing for an agile and fluid navigation throughout the cityscape of Baghdad. If you would like to engaging stealth tactics, the game features novel tools to add an extra edge to Basim’s covert abilities.

The Hidden Ones are an integral part of the game’s narrative. They are a clandestine group, steeped in mystery and ancient rituals. As Basim, players will become privy to their potent tenets and learn about a fresh Creed. This Creed holds significant ramifications for Basim, and it promises to alter his destiny in unimaginable ways.

“Discover a narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin with a conflicted destiny. Meet an inspiring cast of characters who will shape Basim’s destiny and may be more than what they seem…”

Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay

“Become the most versatile Assassin in franchise history. Parkour seamlessly through the city and leverage the largest assortment of tools to date. Get contracts at the Assassin’s bureaus, collect vital clues, and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.”

Source : Ubisoft



