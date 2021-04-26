ASRock Thunderbolt 4 AIC card unveiled

ASRock has introduced a new addition to their range of hardware this week in the form of the Thunderbolt 4 AIC, equipped with a PCI Express 3.0 x4 interface and supporting Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit operating system. The new card supports Thunderbolt 4 interface with max. resolution of 5K (5120 x 2880)@ 60Hz for one display over a single cable connection. – Thunderbolt 4 interface with max. resolution of 4K x 2K (4096×2160)@ 60Hz for dual displays over a single cable connection, as well as supporting up to two streams (eight lanes) of DisplayPort video bandwidth and the ability to daisy-chaining of multiple DisplayPort monitors.

– Intel JHL8540 Thunderbolt 4 Controller

– Delivers breathtaking 40 Gb/s data transfer speeds!

– Single-cable connection for connecting a [email protected] or two [email protected] displays

– Supports USB PD 2.0 charging up to [email protected] (27W)

– Connecting to any dock, device or display which includes PCIe, USB, DisplayPort protocols

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASRock, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU : ASRock

