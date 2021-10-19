ASMOKE have created a new portable wood pellet grill that can easily be taken with you on your next camping trip, outdoor adventure or simply entertain guests in your backyard. The project has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 760 backers with still 5 days remaining. The unique wood pellet grill features and auto ash cleaning system and microparticles vapor technology that allows you to add delicious flavors to your food using the integrated smoker.

ASMOKE portable wood pellet grill and smoker

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $379 or £274 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“ASMOKE fuels pure applewood pellets sourced from real orchards infusing your meals with sweet and smoky un-dertones without the artificial taste. Our pellets do not contain any fillers, binding agents, chemicals, oils, or additives. Ever.”

If the ASMOKE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the ASMOKE portable wood pellet grill project play the promotional video below.

“After the liquid is vaporized with 600 degree celsius, it forms to the superheated steam (The volume increases by about 1,244 times) and it pressurizes the furnace body. Superheated steam exists in the form of microwaves and processes food autonomously; microwaves can speed up flavoring the food, 3 times faster than traditional grills. The water tray can be placed with liquid seasonings, wine, diluted sauces, and so on. Under the action of high temperature, food can be processed more quickly and more tasty. Moreover, the cool-down vapor / water will flow through the oven ducts to clean and auto-collect the pellet ashes on the bottom tray.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the portable wood pellet grill, jump over to the official ASMOKE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

