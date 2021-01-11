D-MARK easy-to-use, open source ARM development board

Developers searching for a versatile, open source ARM development board may be interested to know that the D-MARK will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but the D-MARK offers you a powerful controller board right out the box, usable as a beginner board, or as final application hardware.
“Use the multiple on-board sensor inputs, or extend your own through the SenseLog ports and is design offers an excellent starter board for learning to use an ARM microcontroller. “Great for closed loop heating and cooling control e.g., make a home-brew toaster reflow oven featuring multiple heating, soaking and cooling stages, and a real-time temperature value display. Automate water irrigation based on temperature, light intensity and other sensor-based information, through the on-board USB ports.”
“D-MARK is an versatile open source development board based on the unbeatable price-to-performance STM32F070RB ARM microcontroller. In contrast to numerous available development kits in the market, D-MARK focuses on real-life applications with carefully selected inputs and outputs to save on re-investment hardware cost for developers. D-MARK also comes with the open-source D-MARK Script Interpreter firmware (DMSi) which means no coding experience is necessary to simply run numerous control and data acquisition tasks.”
Specifications of the D-MARK ARM development board :
Inputs:
- 4x Digital inputs
- 1x LDR sensor
- 1x NTC temperature sensor
- 1x 0-30 VDC analog voltage
Outputs:
- 4x MOSFET outputs (rated 12 V 3.5 A continuous without heaksink)
- 3x SPST relays (5 A contact)
- 1x Stepper motor driver socket
- 1x RC servo output
- 1x Piezo passive speaker
Communication Ports:
- 1x USB-B female
- 2x USB-A female
- 1x microSD card socket
- 1x UART
- 1x 6-pin I2C OLED display socket
- 1x SWD programming & debug port
Others:
- 1x 10 A blade fuse
- 1x Tactile reset switch
Source : Crowd Supply
