Arlo Pro 4 XL Spotlight Camera and Ultra 2 XL Outdoor unveiled

Arlo has announced the launch of new versions of its popular security cameras, the Arlo Pro 4 XL Spotlight Camera and Ultra 2 XL Outdoor.

As the name suggests these new versions of the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Ultra 2 cameras come with larger capacity batteries.

The Pro 4 XL Spotlight camera brings longer battery life, now giving one year protection on one charge and is 2x faster to install with direct to Wi-Fi connectivity and intuitive QR code set-up. The camera is able to capture important details by zooming in up to 12x with 2K HDR video, with integrated spotlight and night vision.

The Ultra 2 XL Outdoor WiFi security camera brings longer battery life, now giving one year protection on one charge. The 100% wire-free camera is able to capture important details, day and night thanks to its colour night vision and 180o field of view. This, coupled with crystal clear audio and built in smart siren, guarantees to protect the things we love most.

The Arlo Pro 4 XL Spotlight Camera will be available for £239.99 and the Arlo Ultra 2 XL Outdoor will be available for £340. You can find out more details about these new Arlo security cameras overt at the Arlo website at the link below, both models are now available to buy.

Source Arlo

