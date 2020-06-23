Arduino web services introduces two-factor authentication

This week the official Arduino team have announced the introduction of two factor authentication (2FA) on the Arduino Web services, providing an additional security layer to users accounts. The addition of 2FA on accounts provides improved protection for Internet of Things devices connected to Arduino IoT Cloud, and Arduino are encouraging all users to enable 2FA to improve online safety and security.

How to enable two-factor authentication – Arduino supports two-factor authentication via authenticator software as Authy or the Google Authenticator. To enable 2FA on your account:

1. Go to id.arduino.cc and click on Activate in the Security frame of your account.

2. Scan the QR code using your own authenticator app (e.g. Authy, Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, etc.)

3. 3. Now, in your authenticator app, it appears a six-digit code that changes every 30 seconds: copy it in the text field and click Verify.

4. 4. Important: Save your Recovery code in a safe place and do not lose it. If you lose your 2FA codes (e.g. you misplace or break your phone), you can still restore your account using the recovery code. If you lose both 2FA and recovery codes, you will no longer be able to access your account.

5. 5. Great! Now you have the Two-Factor Authentication enabled on your Arduino account.

Source : AB

