New improved Arduino resource experience introduced

The Arduino Design and Web Teams have this month introduced a revamp of its Arduino resources improving navigation and the online ecosystem to improve your Arduino experience. Arduino enthusiasts, developers and learners can now find plenty resources all in one place :

– Find all the documentation that will help you with your next project (being it a tutorial, a library, a reference entry, you name it);

– Look up for hardware in our store using specific filters;

– Search for forum threads (even old ones!);

– Browse tutorials and tips on Project Hub;

– Read through our blog posts, sorting them by category and year.

“Arduino’s offering is pretty diverse, with a rich and complex digital ecosystem. We not only provide powerful hardware, software, and digital services, but online platforms with content and spaces to share and create community as well. Further to months of testing and trials, the new headers and footers are to be as lean as possible for our users, enabling you to find what you are looking for in the shortest amount of time — leaving you to focus all your energy on creating, learning, developing, having fun, and building professional projects with Arduino! Arduino’s commitment is to put our users in the center of what we do and make complex technology easy. Not only as our mission, but as part of our workflow and method. In the past couple of years, Arduino has been investing more and more time and resources to improve the broader user experience across our whole digital ecosystem — we have almost tripled the Design and Web Teams to achieve this goal!

It doesn’t matter where you begin your journey, either on Arduino.cc, Arduino Education, Arduino Pro or in the Arduino Store, you will notice our headers now have two main parts. One we call the first level (number 1 in the image above), which provides a global experience where users can navigate between our main websites, our new search bar engine, their user profile and a menu for our Arduino Create apps. The second level (number 2 in the image above) is a contextual menu that displays internal links that vary depending on which Arduino website you are in.”

Source : Arduino

