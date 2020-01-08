New Arduino Internet of Things (IoT) development platform launched

This week the official Arduino development team has announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) development platform specifically created to provide a solution for professionals in innovative and traditional sectors aspiring for digital transformation through IoT.

The new Arduino IoT platform has been created by combining a low-code application development platform with modular hardware to makes tangible results possible in just one day. Enabling companies to build, measure, and iterate without expensive consultants or lengthy integration projects. Fabio Violante CEO of Arduino explains more about the new Arduino IoT platform.

“By combining the power and flexibility of our production ready IoT hardware with our secure, scalable and easy to integrate cloud services we are putting in the hands of our customers something really disruptive. Among the millions of Arduino customers, we’ve even seen numerous businesses transform from traditional ‘one off’ selling to subscription-based service models, creating new IoT-based revenue streams with Arduino as the enabler. The availability of a huge community of developers with Arduino skills is also an important plus and gives them the confidence to invest in our technology”.

“Millions of users and thousands of companies worldwide already use Arduino as an innovation platform. Notable existing Arduino partnerships include Amazon, Arm, Bosch, Intel, Google, Microsoft and Samsung. Arduino has drawn on this experience in frictionless design to enable enterprises to quickly and securely connect remote sensors to business logic within one simple IoT application development platform.

To support this platform, Arduino hardware already features on-board crypto-authentication chips and certified comms modules spanning WiFi, BLE, LoRa, LTE Cat-M and NB-IoT. Equipped with powerful 32-bit Arm microcontrollers they’re ready for any low-power IoT deployment.

Many Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) recognise the value of IoT but lack the specialised engineering resource or budget required for conventional IoT projects. These businesses are increasingly using Arduino as a means to simplify and accelerate their IoT deployments. “

Source : AB

