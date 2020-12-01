Computer engineer Thiery Guennou based in France has created a new Arduino compatible precision frequency counter 5 or 120 MHz. The inspiration behind the Arduino board was to build an open, very versatile frequency counter, so it can be used to measure a wide variety of signals. It is designed to be customizable in every possible way.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $46 or £35, offering a considerable discount of approximately 00000% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Arduino development board Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Arduino development board project play the promotional video below.

“The Freq_LF_HF board uses the famous AVR microcontroler Atmega328p-AU. This is not the newest ATMEL model but this chip is standard on Arduino UNO v3.0 board. It is a powerfull microcontroller and very small (TQFP- 32). This gives the opportunity for users to benefit from the Arduino community support and the many software libraries. “

“Very wideband, It can measure frequencies from less than 5 Hz to 5 MHz or 120 MHz, thanks to a unique hardware and software architecture. Low frequency signals (LF), high frequency signals (HF) and very high frequency signals (VHF, on 120 MHz model) are treated separately to get full precision accross the bandwith.”

– Uses a standard LCD 16 characters, one line display for clear presentation of the frequency. LCD display can be disassembled from the board and mounted on a box as needed.

– Can be powered using a 9V ac/dc converter or directly to PCB pins or by a 9V battery with the adapter included in the package. It tolerates voltages between 7.5 and 12 volts. The power source is protected by a polyswitch fuse.

– It is protected against over voltage and under voltage power conditions. The board will show error messages.

– Signal can be fed to the board using a BNC connector or PCB headers.

– Input impedance is 1 MOhm.

– Signal input is ESD protected by a TVS diode up to 600 W / 100A peak power discharges (Caution, this is about electrostatic discharges only! Users should never try to measure signals above 30 volts peak-to-peak!)

– It has a reset button to reset the AVR.

Signal amplitude ranges from 0,2 volts to 10 volts (30 volts tolerant). For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Arduino development board crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

