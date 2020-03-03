Archgate VR MMO game trailer

Archgate is a single-shard VR MMORPG offering players hardcore third person combat and deep social gameplay say its creators Samdosoft. Check out the trailer below to learn more about the VR MMO.

“It’s also a reality show for viewers, and therefore, a platform for content creators. We set out to challenge and improve the current status quo in the gaming industry on multiple fronts. Archgate introduces roleplay-as-a-service, features permadeath regions, and places a strong emphasis on both player individuality and reputation.”

“We won’t need thousands of employees because the core systems like fighting for territory, politics, tournaments and day to day gameplay is built to work on its own,” the studio told us. “The moderators are a cherry on top making it unpredictable. Also we have a single-shard server infrastructure and we will limit the maximum number of maximum active subscriptions so we always know we can provide high quality experience for players in-game.”

Source : Archgate : UploadVR

