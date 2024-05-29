Limited Edition Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks

Since their introduction in 2017, Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks have continuously evolved to meet the demands of the ever-growing Fighting Game Community (FGC). These fight sticks have been refined through multiple iterations, each incorporating feedback from professional gamers and enthusiasts alike. The result is a product that not only excels in performance but also features a sleek, durable design that stands out in the competitive gaming scene.

Key Takeaways : Etched character art and limited-edition numbering

Mode switch for compatibility with PS5 & PS4 and Windows PC

Durable shell made from aircraft-grade aluminium

Integrated 6.28° wrist slope to help reduce fatigue

Quick-access back panel for easy mods and updates to buttons and sticks

Authentic 30 mm Sanwa Denshi buttons

Patented Link 2 detachable joystick on Sanwa JLF base

Control bar featuring Tournament Mode button, audio controls, lighting modes, the PS button, and more for quick adjustments

Built-in carrying handles and cable organizers

Foam lap pad for long-lasting comfort during tournaments

Rubberized grips on the back for anti-slip during gameplay

Unparalleled Build Quality and Ergonomics

One of the standout features of the Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks is their exceptional build quality. Constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum, these fight sticks are built to withstand the rigors of intense gaming sessions and tournaments. The integrated 6.28° wrist slope is a testament to the attention to detail in the design process, as it helps reduce fatigue during prolonged use. This ergonomic feature allows gamers to maintain their peak performance for extended periods, giving them a competitive edge in high-stakes matches.

The Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks cater to the diverse needs of the FGC by offering a high degree of customization. The quick-access back panel allows users to easily modify and update their fight sticks, ensuring they can adapt to their preferred playstyle or the requirements of specific games. This versatility extends to the fight sticks’ compatibility with PS5, PS4, and Windows PC, making them a valuable investment for gamers who enjoy playing across multiple platforms.

Authentic Components for Optimal Performance

To deliver the best possible gaming experience, Victrix has incorporated authentic components from renowned manufacturers into their Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks. The 30 mm Sanwa Denshi buttons provide a responsive and tactile feel, ensuring precise inputs and reliable performance. The patented Link 2 detachable joystick, mounted on a Sanwa JLF base, offers a smooth and accurate range of motion, allowing players to execute complex moves and combos with ease.

In addition to their performance-oriented features, the Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks also prioritize convenience and comfort. The control bar, which houses the Tournament Mode button, audio controls, lighting modes, and the PS button, allows for quick adjustments without interrupting gameplay. The built-in carrying handles and cable organizers make transportation and storage a breeze, while the foam lap pad ensures long-lasting comfort during extended tournament sessions. The rubberized grips on the back of the fight sticks provide a secure, anti-slip surface during intense matches.

Collectible Limited-Edition Designs

The latest additions to the Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick lineup, the limited-edition The King of Fighters and TEKKEN 8 models, offer more than just top-tier performance. These officially licensed fight sticks feature etched character art and limited-edition numbering, making them highly sought-after collectibles for fans of these iconic fighting game franchises. With The King of Fighters Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks available in four colors and character designs, serialized out of 250 units, and the TEKKEN 8 Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks launching in August 2024 with six colors and character designs, serialized out of 300 units, these limited-edition fight sticks are sure to be prized possessions for dedicated fans and collectors.

Beyond the Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks, Victrix offers a range of complementary products designed to enhance the overall gaming experience. The Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller: Rage Art for PS5 & PS4 and Windows PC provides a high-quality alternative for gamers who prefer a traditional controller layout. The Victrix Tournament Backpack offers a convenient and secure way to transport gaming gear, making it an essential accessory for competitive gamers who frequently attend tournaments and events. By offering a comprehensive ecosystem of gaming products, Victrix aims to support gamers at every level, from casual enthusiasts to professional competitors.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals