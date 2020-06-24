iiRcade home arcade game cabinet from $349

If you have been considering tilting or purchasing a home bartop or full size arcade machine, you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign launch this week for iiRcade. Offering a full size arcade machine just $399 or bartop version for $349.Worldwide delivery is expected to take place during October 2020.

“What if you could play all the games you love on a device that takes you back in time. A device modernized for the new age gamer, a sleek futuristic look.This is iiRcade – the gaming machine that brings the most intense arcade experiences directly into your home – complete with an ever-expanding library of retro arcade classics and modern blockbusters. Feel like you’re inside the game, with 19” Full-HD quality crisp display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, and top-quality authentic arcade controllers.”

A new machine built by gamers for gamers, a sleek, retro but futuristic look that packs gaming fun into one cabinet:

– Get new games from an ever-growing list of officially licensed game library! Targeting 200+ games licensed by launch

– Powerful premium hardware brings immersive arcade experience into your home

– Convertible as Bartop or Full-Sized arcade machine with an optional stand

– Small enough for the home, yet big enough for the full arcade gaming experience

– Never-before-seen experiences that will surprise and delight

Specifications of the home arcade cabinet include :

– 19-inch 1280×1024 LCD display

– 100W Dual Stereo Speakers

– 1.8GHz Hexa-Core CPU

– 800MHz Max Quad-Core GPU

– 4GB Dual-Channel LPDDR4X

– 64GB of storage

– 2 x 8-way premium Sanwa-style joysticks and buttons.

– 802.11ac WiFi

– 4.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headset Support

– HDMI Out

– Premium MDF wood cabinets

