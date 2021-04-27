Apple’s watchOS 7.4 lands on the Apple Watch

Apple has released a range of new updates for its devices, as well as iOS 14.5 and macOS 11.3, Apple also released watchOS 7.4 for the Apple Watch.

The watchOS 7.4 software update brings some new features to the Apple Watch, this includes the ability to unlock your iPhone with the Apple Watch when wearing a fae mask and more.

Here are the release notes:

watchOS 7.4 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

– Ability to unlock your ‌iPhone‌ X and later with Apple Watch when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask

– Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

– Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to ‌AirPlay‌ 2-enabled TVs and devices

– Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Australia and Vietnam

– Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Australia and Vietnam

You can download the new watchOS 7.4 software update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Source MacRumors

