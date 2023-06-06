Apple’s watchOS 10 in action (Video)

Apple unveiled their new watchOS 10 at their Worldwide Developer Conference yesterday, they also unveiled iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and macOS Sonoma. we previously saw a video of the new iOS 17 software in action and now we get to find out more details about the next major version of watchOS.

The video below from Apple Track gives us a look at the new watchOS 10 software and its range of features, it gets a wide range of upgrades and a new look over the current watchOS 9 software, let’s find out more details about it.

As we can see from the video the new watchOS 10 software will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone, this will include a new UI and Apple’s new Smart Stack, which can be accessed from the Digital Crown on your device.

There is also a range of new watch faces for the Apple Watch and a new design language that makes use of more of the display on the various built-in apps and also third-party apps from developers.

Apple is also introducing a new range of fitness features for cyclists that provide much more detailed information and also come with new features like FTP tracking and more, plus there are updates to the compass and much more. Apple is also adding in a focus on Mental Health wth an improved Mindfulness app and more. We are expecting the watchOS 10 software to be released sometime in September along with the new Apple Watch and also the new iPhone 15.

Source & Image Credit: AppleTrack



