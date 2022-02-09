Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone is a new contactless payment solution

Apple has unveiled a new contactless payment system for the iPhone called Tap to Pay on iPhone, the system will allow merchants to take payments with just their iPhone.

The company has also revealed that Stripe will be the first payment platform to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone, more details are below.

Apple today announced plans to introduce Tap to Pay on iPhone. The new capability will empower millions of merchants across the US, from small businesses to large retailers, to use their iPhone to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets through a simple tap to their iPhone — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed. Tap to Pay on iPhone will be available for payment platforms and app developers to integrate into their iOS apps and offer as a payment option to their business customers. Stripe will be the first payment platform to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to their business customers, including the Shopify Point of Sale app this spring. Additional payment platforms and apps will follow later this year.

You can find out more details about the new Tap to Pay on iPhone over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

