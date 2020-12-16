Apple’s new AirPods Max gets reviewed (Video)

Apple’s new AirPods Max went on sale yesterday, we have already seen a hands on video of the new headphones and now we have a review video from Marques Brownlee.

The AirPods Max are Apple’s most expensive headphones in their AirPod range and retail for $549, lets find out if they are any good.

As we can see from the video the AirPods Max are designed to be luxury headphones and not aimed at the more expensive studio headphones.

Whether or not they are worth the money remains to be seen, knowing Apple they will probably end up being a popular device for Apple. What do you think about Apple’s new high end headphones, are they worth the high price, leave a comment below and let us know.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

