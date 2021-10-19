Apple’s macOS Monterey is coming 25th of October

Apple has revealed that macOS Monterey will be released to everyone next Monday the 25th of October, the news was announced during Apple’s Mac press conference yesterday.

As well as the announcement of the release date, Apple has also release macOS Monterey Release Candidate, this is basically the final beta version of the software for testing.

The Release Candidate version of macOS should be the same as the final version which is coming next week, assuming there are no issues with the software.

The new macOS Monterey software will bring a range of new features to the Mac, this includes the new SharePlay feature that is also headed to the Apple TV and the iPhone and iPad. This new feature will let you listen to music and watch TV shows and movies with your friends over FaceTime.

Another new feature that is coming in macOS Monterey is Universal Control, this feature lets you use your Macs keyboard and mouse with your iPad when it is placed next to your computer. Apple has said that this will not be available in next weeks release, it will be added later on this fall.

Here is a list of Macs that will support this new release.

Early 2015 and later MacBook Air

Early 2015 and later MacBook Pro

Early 2016 and later MacBook

Late 2015 and later iMac

Late 2014 and later Mac mini

2017 and later iMac Pro

Late 2013 and later Mac Pro

We will have more details on the new macOS Monterey software update when it is released mext Monday the 25th of October.

Source Ars Technica

