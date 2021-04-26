Apple’s iOS 14.5 could land today

Apple’s iOS 14.5 is coming this week, this was confirmed by Apple last week and it looks like the update could be released some time today.

According to MacRumors, Apple are expected to release their iOS 14.5 software update some time today, the update should be released around 10 AM PDT or about 6PM in the UK.

iOS 14.5 is quote a big update it brings a range of new features to the iPhone and also comes with a number of other changes, plus some bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple will also release iPadOS 14.5 for the iPad at the same time.

This update will bring some major changes to privacy for apps and the way the privacy is dealt with. You will now be alerted if an app is tracking you and given the option to stop that app from tracking you.

There is also a new feature that will let you use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone if you are wearing a face mask. Plus support for the new Xbox and PlayStation gaming controllers for Apple Arcade and also app store gaming.

Apple has also released their first beta of iOS 14.6 ahead of the release of iOS 14.5, hopefully the update should land later today.

Source MacRumors

