Apple working on fix for M1 Mac Bluetooth issues

Apple recently launched their first Apple Silicon M1 powered range of Macs, this included a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini.

Some owners of the devices have apparently reported an issues with Bluetooth and now it looks like Apple is working on a fix for this. Ian Bogost from The Atlantic was told by Apple that they were working on a fix for the issue.

Solved my M1 Mac Bluetooth issues by plugging in my keyboard and buying a Logitech mouse with its own Bluetooth dongle. (Apple tells me a MacOS fix is in progress and forthcoming just about anytime. But jeez.) — Ian Bogost (@ibogost) January 10, 2021

It is not clear as yet exactly what is causing the issue, Apple is expected to release a software update to fix the Bluetooth issues on the M1 powered Macs, as soon as we get some details on when this will be, we will let you guys know.

Source Ian Bogost, Mac Rumors

