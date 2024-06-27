Apple Watch X Design Details Leaked

We have already heard a number of details about the new Apple Watch X, and now we have some more information about the design of this year’s Apple Watch. With the expected launch in September, alongside the iPhone 16, leaked details have given us a glimpse into the significant changes and improvements that the new model will bring to the table. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us some more information on what to expect from the new Apple Watch.

A Larger Display for Enhanced User Experience

One of the most notable upgrades in the Apple Watch X is the introduction of a larger 2-inch display. With dimensions of 46 x 39.7 x 11.6 mm, the new model features a higher screen-to-body ratio compared to its predecessors. This increase in display size will greatly enhance the user experience, making it easier to interact with apps, read notifications, and navigate through the watch’s features. The larger screen will also provide a more immersive experience when viewing photos, watching videos, or using the watch as a fitness companion.

In addition to the increased size, the Apple Watch X will feature a more efficient OLED display. This upgrade will not only contribute to better visual clarity and color reproduction but also improve energy efficiency. The OLED technology allows for deeper blacks and more vibrant colors, ensuring that the content on your watch looks stunning and easy to read in various lighting conditions.

Compatibility with Existing Apple Watch Bands

Apple has always prioritized user convenience, and the Apple Watch X is no exception. One of the key features that will delight existing Apple Watch owners is the compatibility with previous watch bands. This means that if you have invested in a collection of bands for your current Apple Watch, you won’t need to purchase new ones when upgrading to the Apple Watch X. Apple has confirmed that there will be no introduction of new magnetic bands, ensuring a seamless transition for users who want to continue using their favorite bands.

Improved Battery Life and Internal Components

The Apple Watch X is expected to house a larger battery, thanks to the increased internal space provided by the new design. This improvement will likely result in extended battery life, allowing users to wear their watch for longer periods without needing to recharge frequently. The exact battery capacity and estimated usage time have not been disclosed, but it is anticipated that the Apple Watch X will surpass the battery performance of its predecessors.

In addition to the battery upgrade, the new model will feature resin-coated copper logic boards. This enhancement will improve the watch’s durability and water resistance, making it more resilient to everyday wear and tear. The resin coating will protect the internal components from moisture and other environmental factors, ensuring that the Apple Watch X remains reliable and functional in various conditions.

Advanced Health Monitoring Features

Apple has consistently emphasized the importance of health monitoring in its smartwatch lineup, and the Apple Watch X takes this commitment to the next level. The new model will introduce a highly anticipated blood pressure sensor, allowing users to track their blood pressure directly from their wrist. This feature will provide users with more comprehensive health data, allowing them to monitor their cardiovascular health and share the information with their healthcare providers.

Furthermore, the Apple Watch X will offer enhanced sleep tracking features. With the improved sensors and algorithms, the watch will provide more detailed insights into users’ sleep patterns, including sleep stages, duration, and quality. This information will help users better understand their sleep habits and make necessary adjustments to improve their overall well-being.

It is important to note that while the blood pressure sensor is a significant addition, the rumored blood glucose monitoring sensor is not expected to be included in this year’s model. Apple is likely still working on perfecting this technology, and it may be introduced in future iterations of the Apple Watch.

Pricing and Availability

With the introduction of new features and design improvements, it is anticipated that the Apple Watch X will come with a price increase compared to its predecessor. Rumors suggest that the price may rise by $50 to $100, depending on the specific model and configuration. While this increase may be a consideration for some users, the added functionality and enhancements are expected to justify the higher price point.

The Apple Watch X is set to be released alongside the iPhone 16 in mid to late September. As with previous Apple product launches, it is likely that pre-orders will be available a week before the official release date. Apple enthusiasts and smartwatch fans will undoubtedly be eager to get their hands on this latest iteration of the popular wearable device.

The Apple Watch X represents a significant step forward in Apple’s smartwatch lineup. With its larger display, improved battery life, advanced health monitoring features, and compatibility with existing bands, the new model offers a compelling upgrade for both existing Apple Watch users and those considering entering the smartwatch market. As we await the official release, the leaked design details have generated excitement and anticipation for what promises to be a feature-packed and user-friendly wearable device.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



