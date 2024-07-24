Apple Watch Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra smart watches compared

If you are undecided which Ultra smart watch you should purchase or are simply interested in just learning more about the two flagship Ultra smart watches. Marques Brownlee has put together a fantastic comparison between the Apple Watch Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra comparing their designs, features and styling.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra are both premium smart watches positioned at the top of their respective lineups, featuring rugged designs and enhanced battery life. Despite significant similarities, including design elements and functionalities, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has been criticized for closely mimicking the Apple Watch Ultra. However, it also introduces some unique aspects and improvements, particularly in battery performance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Ultra

Key Takeaways : Design: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Circular design. Apple Watch Ultra: Rectangular design.

Material: Both: Constructed from titanium and water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Durability: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Meets 810H military certification. Apple Watch Ultra: Robust and premium build quality.

Battery Life: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Offers about 25% better battery performance. Apple Watch Ultra: Requires more frequent charging.

Interface and Controls: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Fully touchscreen; lacks rotating bezel; includes customizable “Quick Button.” Apple Watch Ultra: Features customizable “Action Button.”

Operating System: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Runs on Tizen OS. Apple Watch Ultra: Runs on watchOS.

Pricing: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Priced at $650. Apple Watch Ultra: Premium pricing, starting at $799.

Target Users: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Ideal for Android users seeking a rugged smartwatch with exceptional battery life. Apple Watch Ultra: Seamlessly integrates with other Apple devices; suitable for users within the Apple ecosystem.

Unique Features: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Better battery performance; full-size keyboard; criticized for mimicking Apple. Apple Watch Ultra: Maintains signature design; seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem.



Design and Build Quality

Constructed from titanium, both the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra promise exceptional durability and a premium feel. They are water-resistant up to 100 meters, making them suitable for various aquatic activities, from swimming to snorkeling. The displays of both watches are protected by sapphire glass, known for its superior scratch resistance, ensuring that the screens remain pristine even after extensive use.

The design of the two watches diverges in shape: Samsung opts for a traditional circular design, while Apple maintains its signature rectangular form. This difference caters to user preferences, with some favoring the classic watch look of Samsung and others preferring Apple’s modern aesthetic. Regardless of the shape, both watches exude a sense of sophistication and style.

Battery Life and Performance

Battery performance is a crucial aspect for smart watch users, as it determines how long the device can be used without needing a recharge. Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra feature larger batteries designed for extended use, allowing users to enjoy their features for longer periods. However, Samsung’s watch often surpasses Apple’s in standby time, offering about 25% better performance. This extended battery life can be a decisive factor for users who prioritize longevity in their devices, especially those who engage in outdoor activities or travel frequently.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features an impressive battery life, often lasting up to several days on a single charge.

Apple Watch Ultra, while still offering a substantial battery life, may require more frequent charging compared to its Samsung counterpart.

Durability and Features

Durability is a hallmark of both the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra meets the 810H military certification, ensuring it can withstand harsh conditions, including extreme temperatures, shock, and vibration. This makes it an excellent choice for outdoor enthusiasts and those with active lifestyles who require a watch that can keep up with their adventures.

One notable difference between the two watches is the absence of a physically rotating bezel on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Previous Samsung models featured this bezel, which many users found convenient for navigating menus, especially during workouts. The lack of this feature may be a drawback for some users who have grown accustomed to the tactile experience of the rotating bezel.

Buttons and Controls

Customizable buttons are a feature that both the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra share. Apple’s “Action Button” and Samsung’s “Quick Button” allow users to quickly access workout modes and other frequently used functions. These buttons enhance the user experience by providing easy access to essential features without the need to navigate through multiple menus.

Samsung’s watch is fully touchscreen, a departure from earlier models that included a rotating bezel. This change aligns with modern touchscreen trends and offers a sleek, streamlined interface. However, it may not appeal to all users who prefer the tactile feedback and precision of a physical bezel.

Software and User Interface

Both smart watches offer intuitive user interfaces with customizable watch faces and seamless app navigation. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra includes a keyboard, which is easier to type on due to larger letters. This feature can be particularly useful for users who frequently send messages or respond to notifications from their watch, as it reduces the likelihood of typing errors.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra runs on the Tizen operating system, known for its smooth performance and user-friendly interface.

Apple Watch Ultra operates on watchOS, which seamlessly integrates with other Apple devices and offers a wide range of apps and features.

Market Position and Pricing

As the flagship models in their respective lineups, both the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra come with premium price tags. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at $650, positioning it as a high-end option for those seeking additional rugged features and superior battery life. While this price point may be higher than some other smartwatches on the market, it reflects the watch’s advanced capabilities and durable construction.

Criticism and Copying

Samsung has faced criticism for closely mimicking many features of the Apple Watch Ultra, leading some to accuse the company of copying its competitor. Despite these similarities, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is praised for incorporating beneficial features and improvements, such as better battery performance and a full-size keyboard. While the resemblance between the two watches is undeniable, Samsung has managed to differentiate its product through these enhancements.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is an excellent choice for Android users seeking a high-end, rugged smartwatch with exceptional battery life. Its durable construction, advanced features, and intuitive interface make it a compelling option for those who prioritize performance and longevity. However, the absence of a rotating bezel and its high price point may make it less appealing compared to other models in Samsung’s lineup. Ultimately, the choice between these two premium smartwatches will depend on individual preferences and the specific features that matter most to the user.

