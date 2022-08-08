Apple Watch Series 8 may have same design as Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be made official in September along with the new iPhone 14 range of smartphones.

We are expecting a couple of different models of this year’s Apple Watch, there will be the standard version and the new Apple Watch Pro.

The Apple Watch Pro is rumored to be a new more rugged version of the Apple Watch, that is designed for extreme sports and more.

According to a recent report, the new Apple Watch Series 8 will share the same design as the current Apple Watch Series 7.

The new Apple Watch Pro is rumored to come with a titanium case, which will make it tougher than the current device.

It is also expected to come with tougher glass than the current Apple Watch, exactly what type of glass it will have is now known as yet. There is the possibility that it may feature sapphire glass which is very tough, although this is something that Apple tried to do in the past.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Apple Watch Series 8 and also the new Apple Watch Pro. Both these models should launch in September along with the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals