Apple Watch Series 7 design revealed (Video)

It looks like the Apple Watch Series 7 will be getting some major design changes over the current device and now we have some details on what the new watch will look like.

A video has been released by Matt Talks Tech that features some renders of the new Apple Watch and they show a new design fore the device.

The cases on the new Apple Watch will be less rounded and more square and will be slimmer than the current device. The displays on the watches will be larger with much slimmer bezels as we can see in the video above.

There will also be some hardware updates inside the new Apple Watch, this will include a new faster and more efficient processor. Battery Life is also expected to be much better on the new Apple Watch over the current models.

There are rumors of the same two models for this years Apple Watch in terms of size, a 40 mm and a 44 mm model. We are also expecting GPS versions and Cellular versions in both sizes of the watch.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 will also come with a new version of Apple’s watchOS, watchOS 8 which is currently in beta. Apple are expected to make their new Apple Watch official at their iPhone 13 press event which is expected to take place next month.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech

