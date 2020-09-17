Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 6 up for pre-order at EE

The new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 6 are now available to pre-order at mobile carrier EE in the UK.

Prices start at £20 a month on a 24 month data plan for the Apple Watch SE and at £28 a month on a 24 month plan for the Apple Watch 6.

With Apple’s new Family Setup, customers can use their iPhone to pair watches for family members who don’t have their own iPhone. With EE’s Family Member plan they can give them a separate number, so they can always stay connected.

Alternatively customers already with an Apple Watch can take a 30 day 10Gb data plan for £7 to pair with their existing iPhone plan, or they can take a 30 day 10Gb data Family Member Plan for £7 with Family Setup and receive a separate unlimited calls and texts allowance.

You can find out more details about the new apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 6 over at EE at the link below.

Source EE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals