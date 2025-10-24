Apple Watch SE 3: The ONLY Budget Smartwatch Worth Buying?

The Apple Watch SE 3 combines affordability with a robust set of features, making it an appealing option for first-time smartwatch users and those upgrading from older models. It offers a reliable and efficient experience without the premium price tag associated with higher-end Apple Watches. While it lacks some advanced features, the SE 3 strikes a balance between functionality and cost, making it a practical choice for everyday use. The video below from Nikias Molina gives us more details about the device.

Key Features and Performance

The Apple Watch SE 3 is powered by Apple’s S10 chip, which delivers faster performance and improved energy efficiency compared to its predecessor. This performance boost ensures smoother operation and introduces new capabilities, such as on-device Siri, allowing you to perform tasks directly on the watch without relying on your iPhone.

Notable enhancements include:

Always-on display , allowing you to check the time or notifications without lifting your wrist.

, allowing you to check the time or notifications without lifting your wrist. Gesture controls , such as double-tap and wrist flick, are available for hands-free convenience in various scenarios.

, such as double-tap and wrist flick, are available for hands-free convenience in various scenarios. Voice isolation technology makes sure clearer phone calls even in noisy environments.

makes sure clearer phone calls even in noisy environments. Fast charging, reaching 80% battery capacity in just 45 minutes, is ideal for users with busy schedules.

These features make the SE 3 a versatile and user-friendly device, particularly for those new to smartwatches or seeking a reliable wearable for daily tasks.

Design and Display

The SE 3 is available in two sizes—40mm and 44mm—and features aluminum casings in Midnight and Starlight finishes. Its Ion-X glass enhances durability, offering better crack resistance for everyday wear. The display delivers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, ensuring clear visibility in various lighting conditions, whether indoors or outdoors.

However, the design does show its age. The thicker bezels around the screen are noticeable, especially when compared to the sleeker, edge-to-edge displays of premium models like the Series 11. While the design remains functional and durable, it may feel less modern to users accustomed to more refined aesthetics.

Health and Fitness Tracking

Health and fitness tracking are central to the Apple Watch SE 3, offering a range of features designed to support your well-being and fitness goals. These include:

Temperature sensing for ovulation tracking and enhanced sleep monitoring, including detailed sleep scores.

for ovulation tracking and enhanced sleep monitoring, including detailed sleep scores. Notifications for irregularities such as sleep apnea, high or low heart rates, and respiratory rate changes.

for irregularities such as sleep apnea, high or low heart rates, and respiratory rate changes. A redesigned workout app with customization options and voice motivation to keep fitness enthusiasts engaged.

While these features are sufficient for general health tracking, the SE 3 lacks advanced health sensors like ECG and blood oxygen monitoring, which are standard in higher-end models. As a result, it may not meet the needs of users seeking comprehensive health data or advanced medical insights.

Battery Life

The Apple Watch SE 3 offers an all-day battery life of up to 18 hours, which can be extended to 32 hours in low power mode. This is adequate for most users, allowing the device to last through a typical day of use. However, heavy cellular usage or intensive app activity may drain the battery more quickly. Fortunately, the fast-charging feature compensates for this limitation, allowing you to recharge the device to 80% in just 45 minutes, making sure minimal downtime.

Who Should Consider the SE 3?

The Apple Watch SE 3 is an excellent choice for a variety of users, including:

First-time smartwatch users seeking an affordable entry point into the Apple Watch ecosystem.

seeking an affordable entry point into the Apple Watch ecosystem. Individuals upgrading from older models, such as the SE 2, who want improved performance and features.

Parents looking for a durable, cellular-enabled smartwatch for their children.

looking for a durable, cellular-enabled smartwatch for their children. Budget-conscious buyers who prioritize essential features over premium design and advanced capabilities.

However, it may not satisfy users who prioritize advanced health tracking, premium materials, or larger, edge-to-edge displays. For those needs, higher-end models like the Series 11 or even refurbished Series 9 or 10 devices may be more suitable.

Limitations to Consider

While the Apple Watch SE 3 offers excellent value, it does come with some limitations:

Limited customization options and a smaller display with thicker bezels, which may feel outdated compared to premium models.

and a smaller display with thicker bezels, which may feel outdated compared to premium models. The absence of advanced health sensors like ECG and blood oxygen monitoring, which are increasingly standard in higher-end smartwatches.

These limitations may deter users seeking innovative features or a more modern design. However, for those focused on affordability and essential functionality, the SE 3 remains a strong contender.

Final Thoughts

The Apple Watch SE 3 strikes a thoughtful balance between affordability and functionality, offering a reliable and efficient smartwatch experience for everyday use. It is particularly well-suited for users who value essential features, solid performance, and durability without the premium price tag. While it may not cater to those seeking the latest innovations or advanced health tracking, it remains a cost-effective and practical option. If you’re looking for a smartwatch that delivers the essentials without breaking the bank, the Apple Watch SE 3 is a worthy choice.

Source & Image Credit: Nikias Molina



