Apple Watch Hermes edition gets unboxed (Video)

Apple Watch Hermes

The Apple Watch Hermes is one of the most expensive versions of the Apple Watch Series 7 and now we get to find out more details about the device.

The unboxing video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at the new Apple Watch Hermes, lets find out more details about it.

This special version of the Apple Watch Series 7 shares the same specifications in terms of hardware as the original device.

It comes with a choice of different luxury Hermes watch straps including the Double Tour or Single Tour straps.

There is also an exclusive Hermes Sport Band for the Apple Watch and there are a total of 16 different Hermes straps to choose from with prices from £319 up to £539 just for the strap. The actual watch with a Single Tour strap starts at £1,179 and the top model will set you back £1,708 with the Gurmette Double Tour watch strap.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a choice of two sizes 41mm and 45mm and the standard model of the device starts at £369 for the 41mm model and £399 for the 45mm model, you can find out more information about all the models over at Apple.

