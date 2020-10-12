GIQI GO USB-C Apple Watch charger

Apple Watch owners searching for a small convenient charger that can be easily connected to any USB-C Port, may be interested in the new GIQI GO charger. The GIQI GO Apple Watch charger weighs 9.6g and requires no cables to use. “Super Easy to store, carry for everyday use, or travel.”

Special early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $15 or £11, offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the GIQI GO Charger Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the GIQI GO Charger project play the promotional video below.

“Plug the GIQI GO charger into any device with a USB-C interface, you can charge your Apple Watch conveniently anytime at anywhere! Forget all about the messy cable, now you can truly enjoy the wireless charging experience with GIQI GO.”

“Forget all about the messy cable, now you can truly enjoy the wireless charging experience with GIQI GO and does not affect the use of adjacent interfaces. With the adaptor USB TYPE-A converter, you can connect GIQI GO with your power bank and charge your apple watch on the go.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official GIQI GO Charger crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

