Apple Vertical Cinema shorts, shot on iPhone 11 Pro

Apple has released a a couple of new short films entitled, Vertical Cinema, shot using the companies iPhone 11 Pro smartphones by Academy Award Winner Damien Chazelle.

“A journey through cinema history is reimagined for the vertical screen in Damien Chazelle’s “The Stunt Double,” a short film Shot on iPhone 11 Pro. Watch as classic genres are flipped on their side, from action movies to silent films, spy flicks to westerns, reframing and modernizing the movie magic we know and love.”

“A crash course in turning vertical video into vertical cinema from Damien Chazelle, Shot on iPhone 11 Pro. Take a look behind the scenes as we explore how to create your own cinematic look and feel, learn a few tricks for the wide angle lens, and find out how to compose shots for the vertical screen—all featuring insights from Academy Award® winning DP Linus Sandgren, BAFTA® winning production designer Shane Valentino, critically-acclaimed costume designer April Napier, and more.”

Source : Apple

