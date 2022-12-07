Apple updates app store pricing for developers

Apple has announced that it updating its app store pricing for developers and the changes will give developers more flexibility on what they charge to their customers.

There are no more flexible price points for developers, they will be able to charge $0.29 for the lowest price and go up to $10,000 for the highest.

Under the updated App Store pricing system, all developers will have the ability to select from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of price points previously available for most apps. This includes 600 new price points to choose from, with an additional 100 higher price points available upon request. To provide developers around the world with even more flexibility, price points — which will start as low as $0.29 and, upon request, go up to $10,000 — will offer an enhanced selection of price points, increasing incrementally across price ranges (for example, every $0.10 up to $10; every $0.50 between $10 and $50; etc.). See attachment below for details.

In each of the App Store’s 175 storefronts, developers will be able to leverage additional pricing conventions, including those that begin with two repeating digits (e.g., ₩110,000), and will be able to price products beyond $0.99 or €X.99 endings to incorporate rounded price endings (e.g., X.00 or X.90), which are particularly useful for managing bundles and annual plans.

You can find out more details about the updated Apple app store pricing for developers at the link below.

Source Apple





