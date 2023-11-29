Apple unveils the top books of 2023

As we are heading into December in a few days, Apple has revealed the top books and audiobooks that people have read and listen to on their devices in 2023. Apple has launched its Year in Review for 2023 and we get to find out what the most popular books were this year.,

Year in Review can be accessed on both iPhone and iPad. It’s located in the Read Now section, specifically under Top Picks, and is available to users who have marked a minimum of three titles as finished. You can see a full list of the top books below:

Top Nonfiction Books of 2023 Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex The Woman in Me by Britney Spears The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

Top Fiction Books of 2023 Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros Happy Place by Emily Henry Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

Top Nonfiction Audiobooks of 2023 The Woman in Me by Britney Spears Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

Top Fiction Audiobooks of 2023 Only the Dead by Jack Carr Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Tom Lake by Ann Patchett Happy Place by Emily Henry Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros You can find out more details about the top books of 2023 on Apple’s devices over at Apple’s website at the link below. Year in Review is available in a range of countries including Apple Books users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. Source Apple



