Apple Unveils AirTag 2: 50% More Range, Same $29 Price

Apple has officially launched the second-generation AirTag, a compact and efficient tracking device designed to help you locate personal items with greater ease and precision. Building on the success of its predecessor, the AirTag 2 introduces a range of upgrades, including an enhanced Ultra Wideband chip, improved Precision Finding technology, and seamless compatibility with Apple’s latest devices. Whether you’re searching for misplaced keys, tracking your luggage during travel, or making sure your backpack is always within reach, the AirTag 2 is designed to simplify your daily life.

With its focus on reliability and user-friendly functionality, the AirTag 2 represents a practical solution for staying organized and connected to your belongings.

Key Upgrades for Enhanced Tracking

The AirTag 2 incorporates several significant improvements that enhance its tracking capabilities, making sure a more reliable and efficient experience. At the heart of these upgrades is Apple’s advanced Ultra Wideband chip, which extends the device’s range and strengthens its connectivity. This enhanced chip, combined with improved Bluetooth technology, allows you to locate items from greater distances with increased accuracy.

One of the standout features, Precision Finding, now offers up to 50% greater range compared to the original AirTag. This feature provides on-screen directional arrows and haptic feedback, guiding you directly to your lost item with minimal effort. Whether your AirTag is hidden under furniture or tucked away in a bag, the improved louder speaker emits clearer audio signals, making it easier to locate even in noisy environments.

The AirTag 2 is fully compatible with Apple’s latest devices, including iPhones running iOS 26, iPads with iPadOS 26, and the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. This ensures seamless integration across your Apple ecosystem, allowing you to take full advantage of its enhanced features without compatibility concerns.

Refined Design and Personalization Options

Apple has retained the sleek and minimalist design of the original AirTag while introducing new options for customization. The AirTag 2 can be personalized with free engraving, allowing you to add initials, emojis, or a combination of both. This feature not only adds a personal touch but also helps you easily differentiate between multiple AirTags in a household or workplace.

The AirTag 2 is available in two purchasing options: a single unit priced at $29 or a four-pack for $99, offering flexibility based on your needs. To complement the device, Apple provides a variety of accessories, including the FineWoven Key Ring, priced at $35. Available in multiple colors, this accessory securely attaches the AirTag to your belongings while maintaining a stylish appearance. These thoughtful design elements ensure that the AirTag 2 is both functional and visually appealing.

Practical Applications and Security Features

The AirTag 2 is purpose-built for tracking objects, making it an indispensable tool for managing your personal items. Whether you’re keeping track of keys, luggage, backpacks, or even musical instruments, the AirTag 2 integrates seamlessly with the Find My app to provide real-time location updates. Through the app, you can view the AirTag’s location on a map, set up notifications for when it’s left behind, and activate Lost Mode to receive alerts if someone else finds it.

Apple has also prioritized user safety with robust anti-unwanted tracking protections. If an AirTag that doesn’t belong to you is detected traveling with you, your Apple device will notify you promptly. This feature ensures your privacy and security, making the AirTag 2 a trustworthy and reliable tool for everyday use. By addressing potential concerns about misuse, Apple has reinforced its commitment to creating a safe and user-friendly tracking experience.

Availability and Purchasing Details

The AirTag 2 is now available for purchase through Apple’s website, the Apple Store app, physical Apple Store locations, and authorized resellers. With its enhanced features, extended range, and thoughtful design, the AirTag 2 offers a practical and reliable solution for anyone looking to keep their personal items secure and easy to locate.

Whether you’re a frequent traveler, a busy professional, or someone who often misplaces belongings, the AirTag 2 is a valuable addition to your toolkit. Its combination of advanced technology, user-friendly features, and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem makes it an essential accessory for staying organized and connected in your daily life.

